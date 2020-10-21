Clariant’s (CLZNF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Clariant stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. Clariant has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $22.20.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.