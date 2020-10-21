Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.90 to $1.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

NYSE CCO opened at $0.96 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $449.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,081,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,050 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,604,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 2,488,858 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,101.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 804,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 737,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 554,758 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

