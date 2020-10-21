CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) vs. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Critical Contrast

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get CNA Financial alerts:

99.5% of CNA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNA Financial and Lemonade’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial $10.77 billion 0.75 $1.00 billion $3.59 8.30 Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CNA Financial and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Lemonade 2 4 1 0 1.86

Lemonade has a consensus target price of $78.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.89%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than CNA Financial.

Profitability

This table compares CNA Financial and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial 4.47% 6.80% 1.30% Lemonade N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CNA Financial beats Lemonade on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. The company also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term policies. In addition, it offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. The company markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

Lemonade Company Profile

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.