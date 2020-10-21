CNX Resources Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

CNX Resources stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,593. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. CNX Resources has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

