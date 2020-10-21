COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CCLAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get COCA COLA AMATI/ADR alerts:

Shares of CCLAY opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.