Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.53. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,733. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $58.14.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,209.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $174,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 274,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,171.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,560 shares of company stock worth $3,661,559. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

