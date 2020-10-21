Comparing Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) & NBT Bancorp (NYSE:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 19.05% 8.62% 0.96% Banc of California -7.34% 3.92% 0.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NBT Bancorp and Banc of California, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Banc of California 0 1 3 0 2.75

NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.86%. Banc of California has a consensus target price of $12.88, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Banc of California.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Banc of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $511.56 million 2.39 $121.02 million $2.74 10.24 Banc of California $403.23 million 1.41 $23.76 million $0.79 14.37

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. NBT Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. NBT Bancorp pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Banc of California has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Banc of California on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 146 branches and 180 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; multifamily loans; construction and renovation loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse loans; asset, insurance, or security-backed loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer and business lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and Internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 32 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

