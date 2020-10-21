ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 8,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

COP stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. 438,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,020. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

