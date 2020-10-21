Contrasting Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) & Lumentum (OTCMKTS:LITE)

Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Ealixir has a beta of -4.5, suggesting that its stock price is 550% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumentum has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ealixir and Lumentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ealixir N/A N/A N/A Lumentum 8.07% 20.77% 11.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ealixir and Lumentum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ealixir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lumentum $1.68 billion 3.79 $135.50 million $4.48 18.82

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than Ealixir.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ealixir and Lumentum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ealixir 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumentum 1 2 15 0 2.78

Lumentum has a consensus price target of $102.11, indicating a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Lumentum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lumentum is more favorable than Ealixir.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Ealixir shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Lumentum shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ealixir shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lumentum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lumentum beats Ealixir on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ealixir

There is no company description available for Ealixir Inc.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

