Contrasting Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Axion Power International (NYSE:AXPWQ)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energizer and Axion Power International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $2.49 billion 1.13 $51.10 million $3.00 13.71 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Axion Power International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Energizer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Energizer and Axion Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 3 9 0 2.75 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energizer presently has a consensus target price of $49.73, indicating a potential upside of 20.93%. Given Energizer’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Energizer is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 0.16% 42.46% 3.84% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Energizer beats Axion Power International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.