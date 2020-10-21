Cormark Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BTG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

BTG traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,940. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 20.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 80,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,936,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 24.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,120,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

