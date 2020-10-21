Cormark Comments on Real Matters Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$163.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.42 million.

