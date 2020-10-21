Corporate Office Properties Trust to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.99 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

OFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $858,075.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,831,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,302,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,004,000 after buying an additional 1,074,379 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,689,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 726,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,421,000 after buying an additional 389,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,887,000 after buying an additional 315,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

