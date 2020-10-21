Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

In other news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

