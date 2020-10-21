Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Rating Increased to Buy at BofA Securities

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTVA. BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.28.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,010 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.