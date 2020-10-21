Cowen Increases Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $203.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $193.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

KSU has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.

NYSE KSU opened at $181.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.77. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

