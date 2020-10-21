Craig Hallum Trims Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Target Price to $195.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 124.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.83.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LGND opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a current ratio of 29.51. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 971,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,654,000 after acquiring an additional 281,568 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 672,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,165 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 647,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 623,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,290 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 485,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 217,081 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.