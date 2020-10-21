Cream Finance (CREAM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.35 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $2.35 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $27.28 or 0.00215042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00236617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00083976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00032128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.01292366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000213 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00144379 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance.

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

