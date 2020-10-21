Critical Analysis: Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Revolve Group alerts:

This table compares Revolve Group and Chewy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $600.99 million 2.24 $35.67 million $0.62 31.19 Chewy $4.85 billion 5.73 -$252.37 million ($0.63) -108.35

Revolve Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chewy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Revolve Group has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chewy has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Revolve Group and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 11 7 1 2.47 Chewy 0 4 13 0 2.76

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.76, suggesting a potential upside of 7.37%. Chewy has a consensus price target of $61.73, suggesting a potential downside of 9.56%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Chewy.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 6.16% 26.98% 14.75% Chewy -3.74% N/A -21.74%

Summary

Revolve Group beats Chewy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.