Crocs (CROX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX):

10/20/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley Securities from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $50.00.

9/29/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $50.00.

9/14/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/25/2020 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

8/22/2020 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.74. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $54.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

