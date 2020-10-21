Cronos Group (CRON) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cronos Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group 1,729.07% -2.57% -2.17% Cronos Group Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Volatility and Risk

Cronos Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group’s peers have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cronos Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 Cronos Group Competitors 136 361 413 14 2.33

Cronos Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 69.83%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 85.12%. Given Cronos Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cronos Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $25.64 million $1.17 billion 8.64 Cronos Group Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 1.85

Cronos Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cronos Group. Cronos Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cronos Group peers beat Cronos Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. Its brand portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS, a global wellness platform; adult-use brands comprise COVE and Spinach; and hemp-derived CBD brands consists of Lord Jones and PEACE+. Cronos Group Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

