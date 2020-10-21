Crypto Village Accelerator Trading Up 33.4% This Week (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00004036 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $911,151.30 and $1.92 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.04445508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00029548 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00282644 BTC.

CVA is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,838,066 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com.

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

