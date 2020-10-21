Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 8,017 Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $127,069.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,648,133.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Friday, October 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $4,420.80.

On Monday, October 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $149,200.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,370 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,336.70.

On Thursday, September 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,146 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $108,976.50.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 279 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $4,221.27.

On Friday, September 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 900 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $14,364.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $161,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,647 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $40,128.52.

On Friday, August 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 297 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $4,484.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Legacy Housing Corp has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.