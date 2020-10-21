DA Davidson Weighs in on Accolade Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Accolade in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.09). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Accolade’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.99. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accolade stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

