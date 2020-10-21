Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) (LON:DAL) Shares Gap Down to $220.50

Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) (LON:DAL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $220.50, but opened at $212.00. Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) shares last traded at $207.01, with a volume of 6,043 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 239.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $483.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88.

In other news, insider Margaret Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($66,631.83).

About Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL.L) (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

