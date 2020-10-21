Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $186.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $192.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.38.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASTY shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systèmes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

