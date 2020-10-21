DEAPcoin (DEP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.20 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One DEAPcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00238164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00084822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00032640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01324114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00144925 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

