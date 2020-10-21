Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $273.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DECK. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.76.

Shares of DECK opened at $249.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.30. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $267.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,721 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,584.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

