DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 330,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 873.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 78,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

