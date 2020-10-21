Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €7.00 ($8.24) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

DBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.52 ($7.67).

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €8.15 ($9.59) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.75). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.51.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

