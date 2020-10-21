Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €5.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €5.00 ($5.88) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 38.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DBK. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.52 ($7.67).

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €8.15 ($9.59) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.51. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

