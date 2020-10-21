Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €22.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.71% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.85 ($22.17).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA:DTE opened at €13.68 ($16.09) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.27.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.