DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) & NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Financial Survey

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 0 6 13 0 2.68 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus target price of $161.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Given DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Dividends

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 20.57% 6.72% 2.98% NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH $3.21 billion 13.04 $579.76 million $6.65 23.40 NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

