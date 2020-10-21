Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

About Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)

Distribuidora Internacional de AlimentaciÃ³n, SA engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and China. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a network of approximately 3,725 proprietary stores and 2,901 franchised stores under various formats, including DIA Market, DIA Maxi, Clarel La Plaza de Dia, MinipreÃ§o, and DIA&go.

