Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 2,589 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.