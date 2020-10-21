Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 4,124 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.