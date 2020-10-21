Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 113,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

