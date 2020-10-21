Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $746,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 68,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,086 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,173 shares in the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.