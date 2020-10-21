Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. McDonald's accounts for about 2.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in McDonald's by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald's by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $227.45 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.38. The firm has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

