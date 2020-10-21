Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 2,393 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 3.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $201.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.