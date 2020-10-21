Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 3,990 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 1,252.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ABB in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 24.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $27.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

