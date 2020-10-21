Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 45,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

COST stock opened at $378.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.56. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

