Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after buying an additional 1,341,494 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after buying an additional 1,308,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,124,000 after buying an additional 1,190,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

XOM opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.