DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31.

Get DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.