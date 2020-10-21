Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Down 12.9% in September

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3,998.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 124,628 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Dollar General by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 202,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,404,000 after acquiring an additional 135,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.72. 24,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,532. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $224.82. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

