Dominic White Buys 50,000 Shares of KCR Residential Reit PLC (LON:KCR) Stock

KCR Residential Reit PLC (LON:KCR) insider Dominic White acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($16,331.33).

LON KCR opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80. KCR Residential Reit PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 48.50 ($0.63).

Get KCR Residential Reit alerts:

About KCR Residential Reit

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for KCR Residential Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCR Residential Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.