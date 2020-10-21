Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) PT Raised to $86.00

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dunkin' Brands Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dunkin' Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

Shares of DNKN opened at $86.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin' Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $88.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dunkin' Brands Group news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dunkin' Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.