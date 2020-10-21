Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ELOX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 20,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 124,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

