Encore Wire (WIRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $253.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Encore Wire to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.47. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,868. The firm has a market cap of $970.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WIRE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.