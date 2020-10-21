Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Engie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. Engie has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

